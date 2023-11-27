Sexyy Red’s success so far has largely been an extension of her unapologetically, hilariously ratchet songs — and the videos that promote them. Her latest, “Free My N****,” is a worthy entry to the collection, continuing the tradition of not GAF and spitting memorable, tongue-in-cheek raps over a trunk-thumping beat.

In the video, the St. Louis native — who is pregnant with her second child — leads a group of marchers outside a prison, holding signs with some familiar slogans about law enforcement. Sexyy, clad in red lingerie, a dressing gown, and her signature glasses (along with that eye-catching Big Sexyy chain), shows off her baby bump while dancing atop a squad car and twerks in front of the prison phones while receiving appreciation from her incarcerated beau.

The action culminates with Sexyy disguising herself as a guard and staging a prison break — but not before what we’re forced to assume is an unauthorized conjugal visit.

“Free My N****” is ostensibly the first single from the upcoming deluxe version of her album, Hood Hottest Princess. Sexyy is presumably finishing that up once she’s wrapped her Hood Hottest Princess Tour, the final show of which is scheduled for Wednesday at The Fillmore in San Francisco.

You can watch the “Free My N****” video above.