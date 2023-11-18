It seems Sexyy Red is gearing up to add some new tracks to fans’ rotations, as she teased that there will be a deluxe version of her Hood Hottest Princess album. The teaser clip features audio of one of the songs, as she starts by saying, “F*ck my baby dad,” before telling listeners to “Look at them booty cheeks.”

She’s been remaining busy, as she is continuing to perform on her Hood Hottest Princess Tour, even after recently seemingly revealing that she was pregnant — which is likely tied to the lyrical reference in the forthcoming song.

Based on the new clip, fans are already obsessed and can’t wait to hear her new music.

“Sexyy Red really taking us to gag city with hood hottest princess deluxe,” one user wrote, which the rapper reposted.

Given that the original version dropped earlier this year, it’s unclear right now exactly when Sexyy Red will put out the deluxe. The tracklist is also currently TBA, but the St. Louis rapper did ask fans who they’d like to hear in terms of added features — so it seems like the finishing touches are still happening.

Check out Sexyy Red’s teaser post for Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) above. Below, continue scrolling for some more fan reactions.