Here Is Sexyy Red’s ‘Hood Hottest Princess Tour’ Setlist

Sexyy Red’s love for the first life, cars, and money isn’t going to slow down now that she’s reportedly pregnant. In fact, the “No Panties” rapper has shifted gears in her career to speed things up. After joining several other acts on the road as opening support, including Drake, Lil Durk, and Moneybagg Yo, Sexyy Red kicked off her first headlining run on the road.

The Hood Hottest Princess Tour launched this past Monday, October 16, in Boston and will end in San Francisco at the end of November. Continue below to view the setlist, according to setlist.fm, and her remaining headlining tour dates. Find more information here.

1. “I’m The Sh*t”

2. “Sexyy”

3. “Female Gucci Mane”

4. “Chicken Chicken”

5. “Sticky Icky”

6. “I Love My Nickel”

7. “Throwin’ It”

8. “Mad at Me”

9. “Slob on My Ckat”

10. “Hood Rats”

11. “Slut Me Out” (NLE Choppa cover)

12. “MMM HMM”

13. “Shake Yo Dreads”

14. “Born By the River”

15. “Face Down”

16. “SHAKE SUMN” (DaBaby cover)

17. “Rich Baby Daddy”

18. “Peaches N Eggplants”

19. “Hellcats SRTs”

20. “Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault)”

21. “SkeeYee”

22. “Pound Town”

23. “Sexyy Walk”

10/24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

10/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/31 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/04 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

11/09 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

11/10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/21 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore