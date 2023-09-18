Sexyy Red Explains Why She Doesn’t Drink, Make Diss Tracks, Or Need A Record Deal

The hottest name in hip-hop today might just be “the hood hottest princess,” Sexyy Red. The St. Louis native is everywhere lately, both thanks to her music and her unapologetic antics and hilariously unhinged quotes. Case in point: the “Pound Town” rapper’s new feature in Interview magazine, in which she tackles all sorts of subjects with her signature unconcerned sass.

One question fans have had since she first surfaced has been whether or not she’s signed to a label. While she did release her latest mixtape through Open Shift Distribution and Gamma Records, she told Interview: “I’m not even looking for no deal, for real.” Likewise, she doesn’t have beef with any other rappers we know about, because as she puts it, “[Diss tracks] be fun but I think they cause drama. Soon as you diss someone something happen to you. You know how it is.”

And her wild personality? That’s all her, no substances needed. “I don’t drink,” she says. “Liquor stink.”

Thanks to her unfiltered personality, Sexyy Red’s star continues to rise. With a wave of support from the rap community at large, including Drake and Tyler The Creator, she’s sure to be around for a while. You can catch her live on her Hood Hottest Princess Tour this fall.