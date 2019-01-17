Sharon Van Etten Gives A Passionate Performance Of ‘Seventeen’ And A New Song ‘You Shadow’ On ‘Kimmel’

Sharon Van Etten‘s highly anticipated fifth studio album, Remind Me Tomorrow, comes out tomorrow. To tide us over until midnight, the singer-songwriter performed a pair of songs from the album — the sprawling, nostalgic single “Seventeen” and new track “You Shadow” — on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

On “Seventeen,” Van Etten’s voice is raw and passionate. Backed by a full band, Van Etten stands mostly stationary as she focuses on her vocal performance. Late night performances and their polished, constantly-angling camerawork sometimes don’t capture the gravity of a live performance, but it’d be impossible not to catch the intensity of Van Etten here. The bridge gave me goosebumps, which I’m not sure I can say has ever happened watching Jimmy Kimmel Live before.

Van Etten also performed a brand new track from the album, the fuzzy, twinkling “You Shadow.” It’s a playful track that shows off the talent of her live band, and the chameleon quality of Van Etten’s voice. She sounds fantastic on plaintive folk, cathartic rock, and everything in between.

If you want to hear how great she is for yourself, Van Etten will tour North America with Nilüfer Yanya this spring. Check out the dates here, and watch Van Etten perform “Seventeen” and “You Shadow” above.

Remind Me Tomorrow is out tomorrow via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.

