Sharon Van Etten’s upcoming record, Remind Me Tomorrow, will be her first album since 2014’s Are We There. It’s on its way soon, as it’s set to drop in a couple weeks, on January 18 via Jagjaguwar. She’s also embarking on a North American tour next month, but ahead of all that, Van Etten has shared another preview of the record, a new song called “Seventeen.” A press release says the song “originally began as a Lucinda Williams-esque dirge, but wound up as more of an upbeat nod to Bruce Springsteen, exploring gentrification and generational patience.” Indeed, the song is an intense, heartland-style, midtempo rocker that builds and builds until the song reaches its end and the tension releases.

The song is accompanied by a video, and director Maureen Towey describes the clip as nostalgic, saying in a press release, “Sharon wanted to use this video to create a love letter to New York, her home for the last 15 years. She showed us around all her old haunts — the places that made her the musician that she is today. Some of these spots are still around, some are just empty lots now. We took an eye toward the city that was both tender and tough, trying to find the ways that a beautiful city can fall apart while still nurturing the hopes of a young artist.”

Watch the video for “Seventeen” above.

Remind Me Tomorrow is out 01/18 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.