In this week’s edition of UPROXX Sessions, Sacramento firestarter ShooterGang Kony stops by the studio to deliver a braggadocious performance of his new song “Moon Walking.”

Built around a loose-limbed funk sample and thumping drums, “Moon Walking” finds Kony boasting about his big bands, his macking skills, and his deadeye aim. It’s a prime example of the ever-increasing library of tracks that have made him a hometown hero in Northern California, with an off-kilter flow and a penchant for double-take-inducing punchlines.

The 21-year-old ShooterGang Kony initially began rapping while locked up in juvenile detention but took off when he was released and his rap partner ShooterGang JoJo was locked up instead. He’s since made a name for himself by putting together a steady stream of releases, including 10 full-length projects (two just this year) and a plethora of collaborations with fellow Bay Area up-and-comers like ALLBLACK, Mozzy, Nef The Pharaoh, OMB Peezy, and SOB X RBE.

Watch ShooterGang Kony’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Moon Walking” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s new performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too..