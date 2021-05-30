For the second time in a year, Boosie Badazz was caught in the midst of gunfire. According to TMZ, shots rang out while the rapper and his crew were filming a music video in Hunstville, Alabama. Footage captured the ordeal, showing Boosie and company standing comfortably beside each other on the 200-block of Binford Drive when the gunfire breaks out. People in the crowd immediately scatter and make a break for it in search of safety. TMZ added that Huntsville police told the publication that they responded to the call about gunshots around 4:30 PM on Saturday, and upon their arrival, officers said they saw between 50 and 100 people running from the scene.

Shots fired at #Boosie’s video shoot in Alabama today. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wDNvVVqQkf — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) May 30, 2021

Unfortunately, the shooting killed one man. Randall Strong, Jr., 20, was transported to the hospital. While he was originally listed in critical condition, CBS News19 later reported that he died from his injuries. Police said Christopher Kwan Freeman, 22, turned himself in early Sunday morning. He was charged with murder and booked into the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

It was just six months ago that Boosie was wounded in a Dallas shooting. He was seated in a sprinter van at a strip mall called Big T’s Plaza when someone opened fire on the van. Boosie suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was quickly taken to a hospital to be treated for his injury.

You can watch the video captured during Boosie’s video shoot above.