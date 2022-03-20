A Shooting Near The SXSW Festival Left Four People Injured

For the first time in three years, the SXSW Festival was able to hold its showcase as an in-person event. The 2020 and 2021 iterations of the show were respectively canceled and held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the SXSW, the annual festival features “sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development,” and more. From a music standpoint, it greats the opportunity for artists both big and small to perform in front of a big audience. Established acts like Young Thug, Shawn Mendes, Gunna, and more all performed at the festival this year.

While things went smoothly for most of the festival, which took place from March 11-20, it ended with an unfortunate incident. According to Variety and Deadline, a shooting took place near the festival and it left four people injured. In an official press statement about the matter, Austin Police confirmed that at 1:59 a.m. on Sunday morning authorities responded to gunshots at the 400 block of East 6th Street in the city’s entertainment district.

The four victims in the shooting were transported to local hospitals where they were treated for minor injuries. Hours after the shooting, Austin Police Department announced on social media that a suspect in the incident had been taken into custody. This is not the first shooting that’s taken place around SXSW. Back in 2019, a shooting took place on 6th street that left one person injured. Shortly after, another shooting took place nearby on 7th Street and Interstate 35 Frontage Road.

