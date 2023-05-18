The troubling allegations against Shy Glizzy are mounting. On Tuesday, May 16, TMZ reported that the Washington, DC rapper had been arrested last Saturday, May 13, “following a verbal altercation with his on-again, off-again girlfriend.”

The outlet noted that police claimed it “escalated to the point where Shy grabbed a firearm and made a threat.” After West Hollywood Sheriff’s Deputies finally located Glizzy later that evening, he was arrested on a felony charge of making criminal threats.

“Records show he was released after about 4 hours behind bars on a $50,000 bond,” TMZ‘s report stated. “Our sources say police did not find a gun on Shy when he was arrested … and he denied ever threatening the girlfriend, who we’re told he’s been dating off and on for four months.”

On Wednesday, May 17, TMZ gave an update, reporting that Amaya Colon, the aforementioned ex-girlfriend, has filed a request for a restraining order against Glizzy because “he’s threatening to kill her, her family, her friends, and any man she dates in the future.” A temporary restraining order has been granted.

TMZ obtained the documents and relayed more concerning details:

“Amaya claims Shy has repeatedly told her he will kill her and her mother. She says he’s been making the threats ever since she broke up with him in April … and she says he sent her a text message that said, ‘Ima f*** ya life up.’ Amaya claims she started dating Shy in December but broke up with him on April 28 because she says he has ‘anger issues. She says Shy did not take the breakup well and things reached a head on May 13, when he was arrested for allegedly threatening her.”

Glizzy also allegedly texted Colon’s unnamed best friend, wriring, “Imma get her a** beat.”

