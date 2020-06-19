Lil Uzi Vert has been rather quiet as of late. The first stretch of the year was busy: After struggling with delays for almost two years, the Philly native finally shared his sophomore album, Eternal Atake in early March. He returned the following week with the record’s deluxe version. After sharing a loose single in “Sasuke” as well as few features that found him working alongside Future and The Weeknd, Lil Uzi has spent the rest of the year teasing the release of his third album of the year. Before that arrives, he joined Shy Glizzy for their new single, “Right Or Wrong.”

Produced by TM88, Shy Glizzy and Lil Uzi Vert’s new collaboration finds them bragging about their accomplishments, from money to women, as well as their rep in the rap game. Speaking about the song in a press release, Shy Glizzy said, ” ‘Right Or Wrong’ is about spending a bunch of money, having girls, and acting up. It’s the reality of life in a fun way.” The song will also appear on the DC rapper’s upcoming project, Young Jefe 3.

You can listen to “Right Or Wrong” in the video above.

