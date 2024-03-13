Here Are The Rolling Loud California Set Times For 2024

The weather is getting warmer and warmer and we’re just days away from the official start of spring, which means that music festival season is about to be in full swing. Rolling Loud isn’t waiting for any of that though, as its first festival of the year is set to kick off in just a few days. Rolling Loud California will take over Inglewood from March 14-17 and bring big names to its stage like Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign, Post Malone, Future, Metro Boomin, and many more.
There’s a long list of artists who will perform during Rolling Loud California’s festival which will make it a bit of a task for attendees who have multiple artists they want to see. Fear not though, as we have the official set times for all artists who are currently set to perform at Rolling Loud California. Scroll down to check out that list.
Set times for Rolling Loud California 2024 are tentative and subject to possible change. The times below are in PST.
Thursday, March 14
Ethika Stage
8:00 pm — 9:30 pm: ¥$ (Ye & Ty Dolla Sign)
Friday, March 15
Ethika Stage
3:45 pm — 4:05 pm: Chow Lee
4:10 pm — 4:30 pm: Lay Bankz
4:35 pm — 5:00 pm: Luh Tyler
5:15 pm — 5:45 pm: Sexyy Red
6:05 pm — 6:50 pm: Rae Sremmurd
7:00 pm — 8:00 pm: YG & Tyga
9:00 pm — 10:30 pm: Nicki Minaj
Gopuff Stage
4:15 pm — 4:35 pm: Azchike
4:45 pm — 5:05 pm: Kanii
5:15 pm — 5:35 pm: Fat Nicki
5:45 pm — 6:10 pm: DD Osama & Sugarhill Ddot
6:20 pm — 6:45 pm: Chino Pacas
7:05 pm — 7:45 pm: Lil Tecca
8:30 pm — 9:15 pm: PartyNextDoor
9:25 pm — 10:10 pm: DJ Five Venoms
Culture Kings Stage
4:15 pm — 4:30 pm: Gat$
4:35 pm — 4:50 pm: ASM Bopster
4:55 pm — 5:10 pm: Zoe Osama
5:20 pm — 5:35 pm: Lil Gnar
5:45 pm — 6:05 pm: Terror Reid
6:15 pm — 6:35 pm: Tana
6:45 pm — 7:05 pm: Anycia
7:15 pm —7:45 pm: Jeleel!
7:55 pm — 8:25 pm: BLP Kosher
8:35 pm — 9:05 pm: DeeBaby
Saturday, March 16
Ethika Stage
1:45 pm — 2:00 pm: Hoosh
2:15 pm — 2:35 pm: Danny Towers
2:45 pm — 3:10 pm: BabyTron
3:20 pm — 3:45 pm: Veeze
4:00 pm — 4:35 pm: Larry June
5:10 pm — 5:50 pm: Fuerza Regida
6:25 pm — 7:10 pm: Big Sean
7:45 pm — 8:30 pm: $uicideBoy$
9:30 pm — 10:30 pm: Post Malone
Gopuff Stage
2:00 pm — 2:20 pm: K. Charles
2:30 pm — 2:50 pm: Stone Cold Jizzle
3:00 pm — 3:20 pm: Jordan Ward
3:30 pm — 3:50 pm: DC The Don
4:00 pm — 4:20 pm: KenTheMan
4:35 pm — 5:55 pm: Kaliii
5:10 pm — 5:40 pm: BlueBucksClan
5:55 pm — 6:25 pm: BigXthaPlug
6:40 pm — 7:15 pm: Bones
7:30 pm — 8:00 pm: Flo Milli
8:45 pm — 9:30 pm: Summer Walker
9:40 pm — 10:25 pm: DJ Five Venoms
Culture Kings Stage
2:30 pm — 2:50 pm: Nate Date
3:00 pm — 3:20 pm: Willie The Sensei
3:30 pm — 3:50 pm: 2Sdxrt3all
4:00 pm — 4:20 pm: Savage Ga$p
4:30 pm — 4:50 pm: Maiya The Don
5:00 pm — 5:20 pm: FOURFIVE
5:30 pm — 5:55 pm: 2Rare
6:05 pm — 6:30 pm: Robb Bank$
6:40 pm — 7:05 pm: Bizzy Banks
7:15 pm — 7:45 pm: F1lthy
8:30 pm — 8:45 pm: Nettspend
8:50 pm — 9:15 pm: OsamaSon
9:20 pm — 9:45 pm: Rob49
Sunday, March 17
Ethika Stage
1:55 pm — 2:10 pm: DrownMili
2:20 pm — 2:40 pm: Cash Cobain
2:45 pm — 3:05 pm: Kxllswxtch
3:15 pm — 3:40 pm: BashfortheWorld
3:50 pm — 4:20 pm: NLE Choppa
4:35 pm — 5:15 pm: Chief Keef
5:30 pm — 6:15 pm: Ski Mask The Slump God
6:45 pm — 7:30 pm: Don Toliver
8:30 pm — 9:45 pm: Future x Metro Boomin
Gopuff Stage
1:45 pm — 2:10 pm: DJ Five Venoms
2:10 pm — 2:35 pm: Ryan Trey
2:40 pm — 3:00 pm: Chase Shakur
3:10 pm — 3:30 pm: MC Abdul
3:40 pm — 4:00 pm: RIch Amiri
4:10 pm — 4:40 pm: Pouya
4:50 pm — 5:20 pm: Mozzy
5:30 pm — 6:00 pm: That Mexican OT
6:15 pm — 6:45 pm: 03 Greedo
7:30 pm — 8:15 pm: Bryson Tiller
8:40 pm — 9:25 pm: DJ Five Venoms
Culture Kings Stage
2:15 pm — 2:35 pm: DJ Five Venoms
2:45 pm — 3:05 pm: Stoop Lauren
3:15 pm — 3:35 pm: BbyAfricka
3:45 pm — 4:05 pm: Wolfacejoeyy
4:15 pm — 4:35 pm: Dom Corleo
4:40 pm — 5:10 pm: DJ Five Venoms
5:20 pm — 5:40 pm: Sukihana
5:50 pm — 6:10 pm: Heem Beezy
6:25 pm — 6:45 pm: 310babii
7:00 pm — 7:25 pm: 0T7 Quanny
7:40 pm — 8:15 pm: Mike Sherm
For more information on Rolling Loud California 2024, download the Rolling Loud app here or visit the festival’s website here.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.