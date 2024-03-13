Here Are The Rolling Loud California Set Times For 2024

The weather is getting warmer and warmer and we’re just days away from the official start of spring, which means that music festival season is about to be in full swing. Rolling Loud isn’t waiting for any of that though, as its first festival of the year is set to kick off in just a few days. Rolling Loud California will take over Inglewood from March 14-17 and bring big names to its stage like Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign, Post Malone, Future, Metro Boomin, and many more.

There’s a long list of artists who will perform during Rolling Loud California’s festival which will make it a bit of a task for attendees who have multiple artists they want to see. Fear not though, as we have the official set times for all artists who are currently set to perform at Rolling Loud California. Scroll down to check out that list.

Set times for Rolling Loud California 2024 are tentative and subject to possible change. The times below are in PST.