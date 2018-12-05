As we look forward to next year, music festivals are starting to unveil their lineups, and now, one of Spain’s biggest events, Primavera Sound, has unveiled the list of artists it secured for its 2019 edition, which takes place in Barcelona from May 30 to June 1. Most notably, it features an even amount of male and female artists.
Beyond the biggest names like Solange, Tame Impala, Erykah Badu, and Cardi B, there’s a ton to love here. Hip-hop is well represented thanks to Future, Danny Brown, Pusha T, 070 Shake, and others. There’s also some great pop to be had, via Robyn, Janelle Monae, Charli XCX, and Carly Rae Jepsen. The indie and rock worlds are making some noise as well, thanks to Interpol, Courtney Barnett, Mac Demarco, Big Red Machine, and others. Also notable is the appearance of Stereolab, who will be playing their first concert since 2009.
Tickets are on sale via the Primavera Sound website. The full list of performers is huge, so check it out below.
- 070 Shake
- Agoria live
- Agost
- Aïsha Devi
- Albany
- Aldous Harding
- Aleesha
- Alice Phoebe Lou
- Alondra Bentley
- Ama Lou
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Anastasia Kristensen live
- Anthony Naples live
- Apparat live & dj
- Avalon Emerson
- Bakar
- Batu
- Bea Pelea
- Beak>
- The Beths
- BFlecha
- Big Red Machine
- Big Thief
- Bliss Signal
- Boy Pablo
- Brat Star
- Bridget St. John
- Built To Spill
- Carcass
- Cardi B
- Cariño
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Cate Le Bon
- Caterina Barbieri
- CHAI
- Channel Tres
- Charli XCX
- Christina Rosenvinge
- Christine and The Queens
- Clairo
- Clara!
- Dj Coco
- Coucou Chloe
- Courtesy
- Courtney Barnett
- Cuco
- CupcakKe
- Cupido
- Cybotron
- Dâm-Funk
- Danny Brown
- Danny L Harle live
- David August
- Daymé Arocena
- Deerhunter
- Demdike Stare
- Denis Sulta
- Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Cachimba
- Dirty Projectors
- Djrum
- Dr. Rubinstein
- Drab Majesty
- Dream Wife
- Ecran Total
- Efrim Manuel Menuck
- Elena Setién
- Empress Of
- Epsilove
- Erykah Badu
- Fantastic Man b2b Tornado Wallace
- Filthy Friends
- FKA Twigs
- Flaca
- Flohio
- Forest Drive West
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
- Frinda Di Lanco
- Fucked Up
- Future
- Gangsta Boo
- Georgia Anne Muldrow
- Goa
- Goth Boi Clique
- Guided By Voices
- Haru Nemuri
- Hatchie
- Helena Hauff
- Hieroglyphic Being
- Homeshake
- Hurricane G feat Tony Touch
- Ian Isiah
- Iglooghost
- IM
- Interpol
- Isa-bel
- Ivy Queen
- Izabel
- J Balvin
- James Blake
- Janelle Monáe
- Japanese
- Jarvis Cocker introducing JARV IS
- JASSS
- Jawbreaker
- Jayda G
- Job Jobse
- Jon Hassell
- Joy Orbison
- JPEGMAFIA
- Julia Holter
- Julien Baker
- June of 44
- Jungle
- Kali Uchis
- Kate Tempest
- Kelly Kapøwsky
- Kodie Shane
- Krystal Klear
- Kurt Vile & The Violators
- La Goony Chonga
- La Zowi
- Las Odio
- Laurel Halo dj set
- Lidia Damunt
- Lil Moss
- Linn Da Quebrada
- Lisabö
- Liz Phair
- Lizzo
- Lndfk
- Lolina
- Low
- Loyle Carner
- Lucy Dacus
- Mac DeMarco
- Mad Miran
- Mafalda
- The Mani-las
- Dj Marcelle
- María José Llergo
- Maribou State
- Marie Davidson
- Mark Luva
- Melenas
- The Messthetics
- Midori Takada
- Mina
- Miya Folick
- Modeselektor
- Mow
- Mozhgan (IR)
- Mumdance
- Mura Masa
- Museless
- Mykki Blanco
- Myrkur
- The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices featuring Lisa Gerrard
- Nas
- Nathy Peluso
- The Necks
- Neneh Cherry
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Nina Kraviz
- Nitzer Ebb
- Nosedrip
- Object Blue
- Objekt live & dj
- Octo Octa b2b Eris Drew
- Odina
- Overmono live & dj
- Pavvla
- Peach
- Peggy Gou
- Dj Playero
- Pond
- Primal Scream
- Princess Nokia
- Pusha T
- Putochinomaricón
- r.e.a.l.
- Retirada!
- Richie Hawtin Close
- Rico Nasty
- Robyn
- Róisín Murphy
- Rosa Pistola
- Rosalía
- Dj Rosario & Sama Yax
- Roza Terenzi
- Rrucculla
- Shakti Alliance (Ivy Barkakati, Modet, Vir)
- Shellac
- Shonen Knife
- Sigrid
- slowthai
- Snail Mail
- Soccer Mommy
- Solange
- Somadamantina
- Sons Of Kemet XL
- SOPHIE
- Steffi
- Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks
- Stereolab
- Sticky M.A.
- Stiff Little Fingers
- Suede
- Dj Supermarkt
- Suzanne Ciani
- Tame Impala
- Tierra Whack
- Tim Hecker & Konoyo Ensemble
- Tirzah
- Tomberlin
- Tony Touch & Friends (Don Chezina + Soni WithanEYE)
- upsammy
- Uzielito Mix
- Veronica Vasicka live
- Vicky Groovy
- Voiski live
- Wednesday Campanella
- Xols
- Yaeji
- Ylia
- Yung Beef dj set
- Yves Tumor full band
Join The Discussion: Log In With