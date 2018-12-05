Getty Image

As we look forward to next year, music festivals are starting to unveil their lineups, and now, one of Spain’s biggest events, Primavera Sound, has unveiled the list of artists it secured for its 2019 edition, which takes place in Barcelona from May 30 to June 1. Most notably, it features an even amount of male and female artists.

Beyond the biggest names like Solange, Tame Impala, Erykah Badu, and Cardi B, there’s a ton to love here. Hip-hop is well represented thanks to Future, Danny Brown, Pusha T, 070 Shake, and others. There’s also some great pop to be had, via Robyn, Janelle Monae, Charli XCX, and Carly Rae Jepsen. The indie and rock worlds are making some noise as well, thanks to Interpol, Courtney Barnett, Mac Demarco, Big Red Machine, and others. Also notable is the appearance of Stereolab, who will be playing their first concert since 2009.

Tickets are on sale via the Primavera Sound website. The full list of performers is huge, so check it out below.