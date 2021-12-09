Compton rapper Slim 400 is dead at the age of 33 after being shot and killed in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Primarily known for his affiliation with fellow Comptonite YG, Slim 400 appeared on YG’s 2015 single “Twist My Fingaz” and on the Still Brazy album cut “Word Is Bond.” In addition to those higher-profile guest spots, Slim released a solid body of solo work, including the February 2021 album BompTTon, which featured appearances from Compton mainstay RJMrLA and rising Florida rapper Jackboy. The day before the shooting, he’d released the video for “Caviar Gold (IceWata).”

Incidentally, the rapper had narrowly escaped death in a previous shooting just a few years ago. In 2018, Slim underwent surgery after getting shot multiple times in Compton. While he made a recovery in that instance, he wasn’t as fortunate this time. Complex relayed a report from LA’s ABC News affiliate linking TMZ’s report to a shooting near 7th and Manchester — Inglewood — in which police officers on patrol heard gunshots nearby and investigated, finding a man lying on the ground suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

RIP Slim 400. A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history — who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force. pic.twitter.com/ZgI1AVPmz4 — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) December 9, 2021

News of Slim’s death prompted an outpouring of grief on social media from the rapper’s fans and friends, who include Oakland rapper Kamaiyah. Kamaiyah was also affiliated with YG early in her career, and shared a photo of the three in lowrider during better times on Instagram.

Damn RIP Slim 400 smh I remember him being mad hella nice to me when I opened for YG 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Michael Christmas (@MickeyChristmas) December 9, 2021

RIP Slim 400. Always showed love to us Mexicans much love homie pic.twitter.com/AD2TAxPwaP — Prenda Del Alma (@benjipalomar) December 9, 2021

I tell a bitch nigga holllldddd upppppp… 🗣 RIP SLIM 400.. rest in heaven to my dawg! — zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) December 9, 2021