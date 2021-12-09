slim 400 and yg
YG-Affiliated Rapper Slim 400 Is Dead At 33 After Being Shot In Los Angeles

Compton rapper Slim 400 is dead at the age of 33 after being shot and killed in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Primarily known for his affiliation with fellow Comptonite YG, Slim 400 appeared on YG’s 2015 single “Twist My Fingaz” and on the Still Brazy album cut “Word Is Bond.” In addition to those higher-profile guest spots, Slim released a solid body of solo work, including the February 2021 album BompTTon, which featured appearances from Compton mainstay RJMrLA and rising Florida rapper Jackboy. The day before the shooting, he’d released the video for “Caviar Gold (IceWata).”

Incidentally, the rapper had narrowly escaped death in a previous shooting just a few years ago. In 2018, Slim underwent surgery after getting shot multiple times in Compton. While he made a recovery in that instance, he wasn’t as fortunate this time. Complex relayed a report from LA’s ABC News affiliate linking TMZ’s report to a shooting near 7th and Manchester — Inglewood — in which police officers on patrol heard gunshots nearby and investigated, finding a man lying on the ground suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

News of Slim’s death prompted an outpouring of grief on social media from the rapper’s fans and friends, who include Oakland rapper Kamaiyah. Kamaiyah was also affiliated with YG early in her career, and shared a photo of the three in lowrider during better times on Instagram.

