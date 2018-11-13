Get An Early Listen Of Seattle Indie Rock Band Sloucher’s Shimmering And Evocative Debut, ‘Be True’

11.13.18 2 hours ago

Eleanor Petry

As we approach the end of 2018, it’s incredible to look back and think about the mountain of exceptional indie rock records that have been released over the last 10 months. The year ain’t quite over yet, and there are still several gems waiting to be unearthed and enjoyed by the masses. Among those is Be True, the debut album by the Seattle quartet Sloucher. While that record doesn’t officially drop until Friday, thanks to Talkhouse, you can have a listen to the entire thing right now on their website.

In an essay penned by Telekinesis frontman Michael Benjamin Lerner that accompanies the stream, he described Be True as an album that “Instantly feels like a classic.” Adding, “It’s a best friend, the comfortable blanket of sound I find myself constantly reaching toward after too many electronic or experimental records — a palette cleanser of wonderful melodies, infectious guitar lines, and great no frills rock and roll.” I can only add my own co-sign to that glowing sentiment.

You can listen to an early stream of Sloucher’s shimmering and evocative debut album Be True right now over at Talkhouse, and if you like what you hear, you can pre-order your copy of the record here.

Around The Web

TAGSBe TrueSloucher

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP