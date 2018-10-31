Eleanor Petry

The Seattle area has a legacy as an incubator for heady, rock and roll excellence that is the envy of the world. Whether you’re talking about Jimi Hendrix, Heart, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Death Cab For Cutie, and on and on and on, the sheer amount of era-defining bands that have come out of that corner of the Pacific Northwest is staggering. Now we have Sloucher, a band of newcomers to the seem who are hoping to make their own mark with a debut album titled Be True that’s set to drop next month on November 16.

What we’ve already heard from Sloucher has been promising. A few weeks back they shared the single “Perfect For You,” and today they have released the video for another track, “Up & Down.”

Shot by the band itself, the video follows the different members around town as they hit the recording studio and the road. Gorgeous footage of Puget Sound is edited together alongside clips of the I-5 freeway, a big white dog in the passenger’s seat of a car, and someone randomly crushing a raspberry between their fingers, because why the hell not? Over the top, the swell of the gorgeous, effervescent song adds a certain whimsy to everything in the clip itself.

Sloucher’s debut album Be True is set to drop on November 16 via Swoon Records. You can pre-order your copy here, and check out their video for the single “Up & Down” above. If you’re from the Seattle area, you also have a few chances to catch them live next month as well.

11/15 — Seattle, WA @ Sonic Boom Records

11/16 — Seattle, WA @ Easy Street Records

11/23 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza