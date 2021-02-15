Slowthai is just a few days removed from the release of his sophomore album, Tyron. The double-disc project sees contributions from ASAP Rocky, Skepta, Denzel Curry, and more. Today, the UK rapper returns with a new visual for “Vex.” The video begins with Slowthai taking an order for a burger from a customer. After hearing their request, the rapper heads to the kitchen to put the meal together and this is where things take a bizarre turn. The meat used on the burger comes from a questionable place — quite possibly from a human — and to make matters worse, Slowthai spits in the sandwich before sending it out to the awaiting customer.

In addition to the “Vex” video, Slowthai announced his plans to hit the road for a UK tour. The Something To Look Forward To tour will begin at the end of August in Glasglow and conclude September 9 in London. In a message attached with the tour announcement, Slowthai said, “I miss you all so much and we need something to look forward to so I’m taking it back to the smaller venues that need our support more than ever.” He then promised that a purchase of his Tyron from his website would grant access to presale tickets that go on sale on February 18.

Watch the “Vex” video above and check out the tour dates below.

08/31/2021 — Glasglow, Scotland @ G2

09/01/2021 — Leeds, England @ Brudenell Social Club

09/02/2021 — Birmingham, England @ The Hare and Hounds

09/07/2021 — Oxford, England @ The Bullingdon

09/08/2021 — Southampton, England @ The Joiners

09/09/2021 — London, England @ Underworld

Tyron is out now via Method/Interscope. Get it here.