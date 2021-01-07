Stars are just like us — at least when it comes to undergoing the mind-bending boredom of quarantine — in Slowthai’s surreal “Mazza” video with ASAP Rocky. In the eye-popping clip, Slowthai and Rocky are next-door neighbors in a hotel where both seem to be sweating out an isolation period and suffering its negative effects on their minds. Slowthai hallucinates and expels excess energy while Rocky imagines himself as a white person while watching TV. Interestingly, the press release for the video notes that both artists’ scenes were filmed in their respective home countries and directed via Zoom

“Mazza” is the latest single from Slowthai’s upcoming Tyron album, which comes out on February 5. Other videos from the album so far have included “NHS” and “Feel Away,” which both came out last year, while Slowthai’s “Thoughts” video allowed him to take a step away from the heady and personal subject matter of the album’s songs for a throwback freestyle in the original grime mode. Artists to be included on the project include grime godfather Skepta, Florida rabble-rouser Denzel Curry, alt-pop-rocker Dominic Fike, and underground pop artist Deb Never.

Watch the “Mazza” video above.

Tyron is due 2/5 via Method / AWGE / Interscope Records. You can pre-save it here.