Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell Seems Like A Pretty Cool Dude

Is my (and by proxy, UPROXX’s) fascination with Smash Mouth, and all Smash Mouth-related content, ironic? I have no idea. It’s not as if I’m ever dying to hear some Fush Yu Mang deep cuts, but when “All Star” or “Walkin’ on the Sun” are on the radio, I’ll sing along to every word. So, that means it’s genuine…maybe? Smash Mouth is probably smack dab between the Gin Blossoms, a band I actively like and still listen to, and Crash Test Dummies, which, no, on the ironic/genuine scale.
Further muddling things up is singer Steve Harwell’s interview with Noisey. He comes across as a…totally self-aware, cool dude. GOD WHY CAN’T YOU BE AN EGG-SUCKING D*CK.
Speaking of the 90s, it’s been 15 years since “All Star” came out.
It feels like it came out yesterday. It’s weird, people ask me, “Do you get bored of playing these songs?” I’m like, “Why would I get bored of playing them? This is what puts bread and butter on my table.” You know, there’s always somebody in the crowd who hasn’t heard it. Or hasn’t seen it live. When I go out onstage, I look at it that way. Once that classic song starts, people just go bananas. Has “Free Bird” ever got old?
Do you listen to any new bands these days?
You know, I’m a big classic rock guy. I love STP, Van Halen of course, been getting into a lot of older stuff. They have a classic rock station here. Guy named Greg Kihn, who was a pop star back in the day, he’s a radio DJ friend of ours. I listen to that a lot. They play a lot of Smash Mouth, to tell you the truth, and it’s kind of trippy to hear that. Usually I only hear it when I walk into a Chili’s or something.
And best of all:
You also appear at the charity concert at the end of Rat Race.
That’s probably one of the highlights of my career. Getting to meet Whoopi Goldberg and Jon Lovitz and Cuba Gooding and Seth Green and those guys. Talk about a prankster — Cuba Gooding was shooting that scene and he’s standing there and he’s got his balls hanging out of his zipper. And I’m cracking up. Nobody noticed it, but he pulled his balls out of his pants. I f*cking lost my sh*t during the scene, but what a great, great time with that cast.
So yeah, Smash Mouth might be the Guy Fieri of bands, but at least I like what they’re serving.
I only care about washed up musicians who buy giant boxes of cat litter.
A friend of mine is an audio engineer who worked on a Smash Mouth album (hey, money spends, right?) and had some hilarious stories. Though not the type to tell tall tales, he did say they were all major drug addicts (self loathing will do that) and he was charged with wrangling an _ounce_ of cocaine (yes, I know how much that is and yes, that’s an insane amount) and four hookers for them BEFORE they’d even start recording. He said once they were liquored up, coked up, and serviced by Juanita & her frisky friends that they were actually nice guys, terrible music aside. #coolstorybro
I’m just glad that Smashmouth ate all the eggs.
I have to disagree with him. I legitimately think that there isn’t a person on the planet who hasn’t heard All Star. The worlds oldest WWII vet could crawl out of an island cave where he had been hiding for decades, make his way to civilization and hear this song being played by a passing car. He’d think to himself, “Oh yeah! I love that song!”
My first job was at Legoland in San Diego (Carlsbad). I worked at this shop at the front of the park where they rented all the stollers. Anyway, the park played music throughout the day over big loudspeakers mounted right over my store. And when I say “played music” I mean they had six songs on loop that played over and over again the entire day. I worked there for 2 years through highschool and the only time they changed those six songs was for 3 weeks at Christmas. So what I’m saying is, all nostalgia aside, if I ever hear “All Star” or “Shiney Happy People” again, I’m going to “Yamo” burn this place to the ground.
That video was insane.
All I took away from this is that the dude from Smash Mouth considers Stone Temple Pilots a classic rock band and I am therefore super old.
My love for Walkin’ On The Sun is genuine. Great song.
Other than that? Ehhh….
You’re not alone @dissident Smash Mouth is one of my guilty pleasures. I think that Walkin’ On the Sun has some creative lyrics.
I remember buying that cd when I was a kid and being horribly disappointed that Walkin on the Sun was the only even decent song.
I also appreciate Smash Mouth for the campy fun catchy tunes that they gave us, but I am not ok with them being in any way, shape, or form compared to the Gin Blossoms. For shame sir.
Is Steve sporting a rattail or an i GOING FUCKING INSANE