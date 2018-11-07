Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Next week, after what seems like an interminable wait, alt-rock legends the Smashing Pumpkins will finally share their brand new, post-reunion album Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. with the world. Having unveiled several tracks from that project already, today the band is attempting to gin up a little bit more enthusiasm ahead of release day by sharing another.

Titled “Knights Of Malta,” the band’s latest single is a soaring, string-accented new track that’s tinged with more than a little bit of melancholy. It’s vintage Smashing Pumpkins in the best way possible, and will surely tug at the heartstrings of fans who’ve long adored songs like “1979” or “Today.” The backing vocals are a particularly nice touch.

Smashing Pumpkins have spent the better part of 2018 on the road, bringing an ornate arena rock show to the masses. Though bassist D’Arcy Wretzky wasn’t invited to participate, frontman Billy Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlain, and the returning guitarist James Iha compensated for her absence with an action-packed, three-hour long stage show that covered all the highest peaks of their career thus far.

If you missed that run, however, they announced another quick-hitting tour in more intimate venues through North America this winter. In the meantime, Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. on November 16 via Napalm Records. You can pre-order your copy here, and check out the band’s tour dates below.

11/28 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/30 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

12/01 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

12/02 — Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

12/04 — San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden Theater

12/06 — Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

12/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

12/08 -– Los Angeles, CA @ KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas