The Smashing Pumpkins reunion has been eventful, to say the least, but ultimately, it’s also been worthwhile. They’re in the midst of an excellent tour, and the whole time, there’s been talk of a new album. Now, that talk has crystallized into actual news: A new record, titled Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., is set for release on November 16 via Napalm Records.

The band shared the cover art and tracklist for the album, and it doesn’t seem to have changed much since February, when Billy Corgan revealed an unofficial tracklist for the album that featured all the same songs as today’s confirmed tracklist. So far, we’ve heard a couple previews of the record. The band shared the intense “Solara” in June, and just yesterday, they dropped the new single, the riffy rocker “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts).”

The album was produced by Rick Rubin, and based on the title, it appears to be just a portion of a multi-part project, perhaps a trilogy, based on the No Past. No Future. No Sun. part of the name. Whatever the case, it’s the band’s first album since 2014’s Monuments To An Elegy, and the first featuring Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin since 2000’s Machina/The Machines Of God.

Find the Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. album art and tracklist below.

Napalm Records

1. “Knights Of Malta”
2. “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”
3. “Travels”
4. “Solara”
5. “Alienation”
6. “Marchin’ On”
7. “With Sympathy”
8. “Seek And You Shall Destroy”

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. is out 11/16 via Napalm Records. Pre-order it here.

