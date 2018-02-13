Last night, Smashing Pumpkins put out an official statement in the hopes of clarifying what went down between frontman Billy Corgan and original guitarist and drummer James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlain who plan on reuniting together for an album and tour, and the band’s one-time bassist D’Arcy Wretzky who was left on the sidelines. “Despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face,” the band said. “In each and every instance she always deferred.” Well, not so fast.
Today, Wretzky decided to publicly share a series of text messages with Alternative Nation that she exchanged with Corgan that appear to show that she very much wanted to be a part of the reunion, and did not, as the singer suggested, defer in each and every instance. “If one takes the time to read it carefully, one will notice that as the conversation continues, the roll i’m offered becomes ever smaller,” she noted in a subsequent Facebook post. “Finally Billy says that what i deserve is a T-shirt w/my face on it. I spoke with him and asked him if there was any possible way that i’d be able to play bass on the tour and he said no.”
You can read the entire exchange below.
well this certainly thickens the plot. Seems like she needs to be more thorough in her responses, though.
Um, not sure what the author is trying to say. What I see from the texts provided is that Billy is doing everything he can to get D’Arcy to be part of the tour, and letting be involved as much or as little as she wants to be. She then says something, and we get a chopped text box where the response is “hey, we’ll put you on a t-shirt if you want, but we can’t make people buy them”. This litterally after blocks and blocks of text of him telling her how important this is, and how worried he is about putting on a great show for the fans, and that they really want her to be part of it, but they’re thinking that SHE may not be able or willing to do any of it (surgery and the talk of pressure). So, yeah, not sure how or why this is being put back on Billy. That text box that starts off “do you know what really pissed me off…” is chopped off, and then comes back with talk about money, so something is missing there, and in the greater context, doesn’t look good for D’arcy.
Seems like Billy was actually telling the truth? Does Uproxx just outright lie in all of their articles? Unfortunately for fans of the original lineup, it seems that D’Arcy is a mess and blew any chance of involvement by going public with her personal convos.
D’Arcy’s a dumbass. She thinks he’s minimizing her but what’s actually happening is that Billy knows she’s skittish and he’s like “hey, you can play every night and do everything or, you know, come and go as you please.”
Yeah I don’t understand the title of this article or what they’re doing. This doesn’t contradict anything. It actually backs up their statement.
This was posted by a SENIOR MUSIC EDITOR too. Way to totally fail, Corbin. Do you even read your own articles or just copy and paste them from reddit?
So basically. Billy “We want to make this as professional as possible and do not want to WASTE anytime” (how long in between responses?) D “…Surgery in 4-6 weeks, wait n/m no surgery is needed” Billy “Well, we need everyone to be in top form” D “This is pissing me off” Billy “What? We told you that you would get a t-shirt”. Oh the joys of interpersonal communication…
Even without all this ( I don’t even care enough to follow), Billy is a no talent douchebag.
The douchebag thing is fair I guess. The no talent comment though cound’t be farther from the truth.