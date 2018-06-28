Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last night, The Smashing Pumpkins returned with their first proper show of their reunion with a performance at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. Without getting too much into it — it ruled — it signified the beginning of another chapter of the band’s story, one that will focus largely on the past while still pushing forward into the future.

The second half of that scenario is symbolized by “Solara,” the first Smashing Pumpkins song in 18 years featuring Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin. After releasing the song earlier in the month, the band now unveils a music video to accompany it. It’s a theatrical and ornate clip, directed with flair by Nick Koenig and fitting neatly into the band’s longrunning music video tradition. Children are walked on leashes, someone pours milky liquid all over themselves, and trauma is delivered intravenously in the haunting treatment, as the band spares no expense to support their new song with a big statement.

Check out the video for The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Solara” above, and look for the band as they embark of their arena tour, beginning July 12 in Glendale, Arizona. More new music from the band from sessions with Rick Rubin is also expected at some point, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see that come after this tour.