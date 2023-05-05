Smiley Is A Hood Ice Cream Man In His High-Energy ‘Eternals’ Video

OVO rapper Smiley continues to show off his immaculate beat selection on his new song “Eternals.” In the video for the new single, the Canadian rapper cruises in an ice cream truck full of twerking women while boasting his Drake co-sign and pushing his laconic flow to its limits. In a press release for the new video, he commented on his upgraded delivery, saying, “It’s that new Smiley, I took a way different approach with this record than I usually do.” While he points out that “most people think I only like the slow flow,” he says the track shows off his “ability to go on upper tempo beats. ”

Smiley’s been a bit of a fixture at UPROXX Studios over the past few months, dropping by to give a performance of his song “Grammy” on UPROXX Sessions and sharing his sneaker investment advice, inspired by the title of his mixtape, Buy Or Bye. While he says “bye” to Nike’s Ben & Jerry SB Dunks, Jordan’s Travis Scott AJ1s get a “buy” as do the Dior AJ1s. But the Air Mags, known for appearing in Back To The Future 2, were a “bye.”

You can watch Smiley’s “Eternals” video above.

