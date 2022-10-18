smino luv 4 rent
Smino’s ‘Luv 4 Rent’ Artwork Continues His Trend Of Displaying His Hair Care On Album Covers

The rollout for Smino’s upcoming third studio album, Luv 4 Rent, continues. After revealing the project’s release date with an amusing trailer previewing a song featuring funk legend Bootsy Collins and announcing his co-headlining tour for the album with fellow Zoink Gang rapper JID, the St. Louis crooner shared the album’s cover, which fans noted continues a running theme of haircare related photos from his previous projects, Blkswn and Noir.

However, where the previous projects featured Smino getting his hair done by a woman, the cover to Luv 4 Rent sees a group of men waiting their turns in front of a mirror as Smino either braids his hair or takes his braids down. Some fans noted the change, speculating whether it was a hint to the content that would appear on the album.

So far, we’ve only heard a handful of tracks from the long-awaited album, beginning late last year with “I Deserve.” More recently, Smino shared the J. Cole collaboration “90 Proof,” while it’s unknown whether the Kobe Bryant dedication “24-8” will appear on the final tracklist. Perhaps we’ll find out the secret behind the subtle change to his cover theme when Luv 4 Rent arrives on Zero Fatigue and Motown Records, 10/28. You can pre-save it here.

