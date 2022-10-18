The rollout for Smino’s upcoming third studio album, Luv 4 Rent, continues. After revealing the project’s release date with an amusing trailer previewing a song featuring funk legend Bootsy Collins and announcing his co-headlining tour for the album with fellow Zoink Gang rapper JID, the St. Louis crooner shared the album’s cover, which fans noted continues a running theme of haircare related photos from his previous projects, Blkswn and Noir.

“Luv 4 Rent” 10/28 pic.twitter.com/zuSq06Uliu — d r o p t o b e r (@smino) October 18, 2022

It’s not a @smino album unless he’s doing his hair on the album cover #Luv4Rent pic.twitter.com/FrvBPJLVIs — L4R fan acct (@soulqrn) October 18, 2022

However, where the previous projects featured Smino getting his hair done by a woman, the cover to Luv 4 Rent sees a group of men waiting their turns in front of a mirror as Smino either braids his hair or takes his braids down. Some fans noted the change, speculating whether it was a hint to the content that would appear on the album.

He don’t got shawty doing his hair anymore??! Oh we in a new era😂😂😂😂😂 — ZAY🏁 (@_ZAY_KING) October 18, 2022

Mans said this luv shit is up for renttty🤪💀💀 — 🧚🏾‍♀️kozyy__ (@kozyy___) October 18, 2022

So far, we’ve only heard a handful of tracks from the long-awaited album, beginning late last year with “I Deserve.” More recently, Smino shared the J. Cole collaboration “90 Proof,” while it’s unknown whether the Kobe Bryant dedication “24-8” will appear on the final tracklist. Perhaps we’ll find out the secret behind the subtle change to his cover theme when Luv 4 Rent arrives on Zero Fatigue and Motown Records, 10/28. You can pre-save it here.