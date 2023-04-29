Smokey Robinson, as part of the promotional circuit for his new album, Gasms, is now spilling on a past affair he had with Diana Ross decades ago. It went on for “about a year,” according to his new interview with The Guardian, while Robinson was married to Claudette Rogers.

“I was married at the time. We were working together and it just happened,” he said. “But it was beautiful. She’s a beautiful lady, and I love her right till today. She’s one of my closest people. She was young and trying to get her career together. I was trying to help her. I brought her to Motown, in fact. I wasn’t going after her and she wasn’t going after me. It just happened.”

“After we’d been seeing each other for a while, Diana said to me she couldn’t do that because she knew Claudette, and she knew I still loved my wife. And I did. I loved my wife very much,” Robinson added. “You asked me what happened when we get older, and we get wisdom in life. I learned that we are capable of loving more than one person at the same time.”

While Robinson and Rogers ultimately separated, with the singer getting remarried in 2002, fans are still shocked by his reveal — and why it happened now.

“Smokey Robinson is 83 & felt the need to let us know he slept with Diana Ross. That probably was like in the 70’s,” one user wrote, complete with the crying emoji.

Smokey Robinson is 83 & felt the need to let us know he slept with Diana Ross. That probably was like in the 70’s 😭 niggas will savor a crumb of coochie forever. — BIG Diva (@Addictive_DIVA) April 28, 2023

Smokey Robinson you’re 83 years old why did you feel it was necessary to spill you and Diana Ross’s tea. pic.twitter.com/zRiKXRvi6b — 😎Shay-Boogie🤘🏾 (@HeartBreakSeun) April 28, 2023

Imagine somebody bringing up the piece of kewchie you gave them during the JFK administration… 😒😒😒 https://t.co/uNh9c0nSBo — miss mamas (@callmekaylav) April 28, 2023