Snoop Dogg recently lost his younger brother, Bing Worthington, who sadly died at the age of 44. The rapper broke the news with a sweet series of Instagram posts in his brother’s honor. Each one focused on a different memory, whether they were together or it was a video showing Bing’s personality. Snoop Dogg tagged his Instagram, captioning it with “always made us laugh… u bac with moms” and a prayer emoji.

Another photo in Snoop’s tribute was a photo of Bing and their late mother, as he was holding a birthday cake for her and smiling big. In Snoop’s continued words, his two family members are reunited now.

Throughout Snoop Dogg’s career, Bing had continued to help out and play a role in his brother’s life. He previously served as Snoop’s tour manager.

“I started from the bottom, I ain’t just become the tour manager, I was just the road guy,” Bing shared with Vice during an interview years ago. “I worked my way to the top. Even though I’m [Snoop’s] brother he didn’t give me a top-ranked position. You can’t just become a president without knowing anything about being the president. You have to learn.”

Check out some more of Snoop Dogg’s vulnerable tribute posts to his late brother below.