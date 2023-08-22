When Snoop Dogg recorded his multi-platinum single “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” he had his sizzling dance moves in mind. Unfortunately, the Houston heat had different plans for concertgoers attending his outdoor concert on August 19. According to USA Today, due to the city’s unprecedented temperature spikes, 16 people attendees were hospitalized after suffering from heat-related illnesses.

It has been reported that the temperatures grow up to 104 degrees near the peak of the performance. The outlet also revealed that in addition to the 16 people that were hospitalized, 19 other individuals sought medical treatment on-site at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion amphitheater.

In a statement shared with the publisher, Montgomery County Hospital District public information officer Misti Willingham provided an update on the concertgoers, saying, “Out of these, MCHD EMS transported 16 adults to nearby hospitals in stable condition.”

Although the number is alarming to fans interested in attending Snoop and Wiz Khalifa’s High School Reunion Tour, Atascocita Fire Department public information officer Jerry Dilliard told the outlet it is expected given the circumstances. “This is a common practice and very effective if done early on,” said Dilliard.

The local fire department took immediate action, sharing their quick response time on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to assist with overheated concert attendees at the @SnoopDogg concert.”

Atascocita First Responders and the @SETRAC_TX AMBUS (MPV601) are headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to assist with overheated concert attendees at the @SnoopDogg concert. We got your back Snoop! pic.twitter.com/jRXOAKojY3 — Atascocita Fire Department (@AVFDOEM) August 20, 2023

Snoop Dogg hasn’t made a public statement regarding the incident.