Snoop Dogg
Getty Image
Music

Snoop Dogg’s Sizzling Outdoor Concert Left 16 Hospitalized Due To Houston’s Unprecedented Weather Conditions

When Snoop Dogg recorded his multi-platinum single “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” he had his sizzling dance moves in mind. Unfortunately, the Houston heat had different plans for concertgoers attending his outdoor concert on August 19. According to USA Today, due to the city’s unprecedented temperature spikes, 16 people attendees were hospitalized after suffering from heat-related illnesses.

It has been reported that the temperatures grow up to 104 degrees near the peak of the performance. The outlet also revealed that in addition to the 16 people that were hospitalized, 19 other individuals sought medical treatment on-site at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion amphitheater.

In a statement shared with the publisher, Montgomery County Hospital District public information officer Misti Willingham provided an update on the concertgoers, saying, “Out of these, MCHD EMS transported 16 adults to nearby hospitals in stable condition.”

Although the number is alarming to fans interested in attending Snoop and Wiz Khalifa’s High School Reunion Tour, Atascocita Fire Department public information officer Jerry Dilliard told the outlet it is expected given the circumstances. “This is a common practice and very effective if done early on,” said Dilliard.

The local fire department took immediate action, sharing their quick response time on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to assist with overheated concert attendees at the @SnoopDogg concert.”

Snoop Dogg hasn’t made a public statement regarding the incident.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×