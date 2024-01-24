Snoop Dogg Gave A Promising Update On His Daughter Cori’s Condition After Her Stroke

Last week, Snoop Dogg‘s 24-year-old daughter, Cori Broadus had a “severe stroke,” which she revealed on her on her Instagram Story on Thursday. Today, People posted an update from the rapper himself, in which he said she’s “doing a little bit better,” and agreed that the incident has put life into perspective for him. However, Cori may still in the hospital as of earlier this week, when she posted her latest Story from a hospital bed on Tuesday (January 23) in a follow-up post, explaining, “They took me off heaprin tonight (blood thinner) & most likely can go home tomorrow.”

Cori also noted in a video, “I just want to thank everyone single person that has sent me flowers… I mean, like, thank you so, so much. I really, really appreciate all the love and support, it’s been keeping me going in here, like for real.” She was still undergoing tests to determine the exact cause of the stroke, but despite her young age, she has always been at increased risk of health issues after being diagnosed with lupus when she was just six years old, according to Billboard. Lupus causes the body’s immune system to attack its own tissues and organs, and can affect the blood cells, brain, heart, joints, kidneys, lungs, and skin.

Snoop has an impressive slate of projects on deck for 2024, including an Olympic commentary gig, a new kids’ football movie, and a headlining slot at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas.