Usher had to do it again. The “ Good Good ” singer — who was selected to play perform the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show — has brought back his festival, Lovers And Friends , to take over the Las Vegas Festival Grounds once again on May 4 with another nostalgic installment headlined by Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Backstreet Boys, and of course, Usher himself. Other millennial faves taking the stage include Lil Wayne, Gwen Stefani, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Nas, and Nelly — the other one.

When Do Lovers & Friends 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

The pre-sale starts on January 26 at 10 am PT. The general sale will take place after that, provided remaining stock. General Admission tickets start at $235, GA+ starts at $595, and VIP starts at $695. You can check out the festival’s website to find more details.

Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 Lineup

Usher (performing Confessions)

Janet Jackson

Backstreet Boys

Snoop Dogg

Lil Wayne (performing Tha Carter III)

Alicia Keys

Gwen Stefani

Nas

Mary J. Blige

Nelly Furtado

Ludacris

Ja Rule & Ashanti

Ciara

Nelly

T-Pain

TLC

Akon

Ne-Yo

M.I.A.

Timbaland

Keyshia Cole

Brandy

Monica

Eve

Kelly Rowland

Craig David

Sean Paul

6lack

Jodeci

Jason Derulo

Robin Thicke

98 Degrees

Tyrese

Majid Jordan

Method Man & Redman

Rick Ross

Jeezy

Fat Joe

T.I.

Mase

E-40

SWV

Xscape

Tank

Jeremih

The-Dream

Pretty Ricky

Ginuwine

Mario

Jojo

Mya

Kelis

Lloyd

Dru Hill

Keri Hilson

Lupe Fiasco

Too Short

Cam’ron

Twista

Juvenile

Paul Wall

Trina

Ying Yang Twins

David Banner

Lil Flip

Plies

Mims

Tweet

Next

Lumidee

Nina Sky

Total

Blaque

702

Amerie

Paula Deanda

Jon B

112

J Holiday

J-Kwon

Iyaz

