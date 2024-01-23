Usher had to do it again. The “Good Good” singer — who was selected to play perform the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show — has brought back his festival, Lovers And Friends, to take over the Las Vegas Festival Grounds once again on May 4 with another nostalgic installment headlined by Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Backstreet Boys, and of course, Usher himself. Other millennial faves taking the stage include Lil Wayne, Gwen Stefani, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Nas, and Nelly — the other one.
When Do Lovers & Friends 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?
The pre-sale starts on January 26 at 10 am PT. The general sale will take place after that, provided remaining stock. General Admission tickets start at $235, GA+ starts at $595, and VIP starts at $695. You can check out the festival’s website to find more details.
Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 Lineup
Usher (performing Confessions)
Janet Jackson
Backstreet Boys
Snoop Dogg
Lil Wayne (performing Tha Carter III)
Alicia Keys
Gwen Stefani
Nas
Mary J. Blige
Nelly Furtado
Ludacris
Ja Rule & Ashanti
Ciara
Nelly
T-Pain
TLC
Akon
Ne-Yo
M.I.A.
Timbaland
Keyshia Cole
Brandy
Monica
Eve
Kelly Rowland
Craig David
Sean Paul
6lack
Jodeci
Jason Derulo
Robin Thicke
98 Degrees
Tyrese
Majid Jordan
Method Man & Redman
Rick Ross
Jeezy
Fat Joe
T.I.
Mase
E-40
SWV
Xscape
Tank
Jeremih
The-Dream
Pretty Ricky
Ginuwine
Mario
Jojo
Mya
Kelis
Lloyd
Dru Hill
Keri Hilson
Lupe Fiasco
Too Short
Cam’ron
Twista
Juvenile
Paul Wall
Trina
Ying Yang Twins
David Banner
Lil Flip
Plies
Mims
Tweet
Next
Lumidee
Nina Sky
Total
Blaque
702
Amerie
Paula Deanda
Jon B
112
J Holiday
J-Kwon
Iyaz
