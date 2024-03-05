Nicki Minaj came out swinging to kick off her highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Unfortunately, so did a few of her devoted super fans, the Barbs. As the “Beep Beep” rapper took to the Oakland Arena stage on March 1, clips of her opening performance quickly flooded social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). But there was one video that stole all the spotlight, and it didn’t involve Minaj at all. A now-viral visual shared on the platform showed several concertgoers involved in a vicious brawl.

In the clip, two attendees are seen punching another ticketholder. The blows exchange as security watches from afar before eventually intervening to separate the parties. With tensions still high, the last frame of the video shows the individuals yelling while being held back before it ends.

https://twitter.com/janiyahboi/status/1763855361612911077

It is unclear what initiated the incident as none of the individuals have been publicly identified. Minaj also hasn’t addressed the viral video. However, she did take a moment to pen a touching note to her fans for their continued support days later. “Dear Barbz, I love you,” she wrote. “I really do. Always have. Always will.”

Dear Barbz, I love you. I really do. Always have. Always will. -HB — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 3, 2024

Minaj has several dozen shows left on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. The next performance is slated for March 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View the full tour schedule (here), working setlist (here), and tour merch (here).