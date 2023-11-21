Snoop Dogg 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference
Getty Image
Music

Forget Gin And Juice: Snoop Dogg Is Here To Save Your Boring Thanksgiving Mashed Potatoes With Hennessy

Snoop Dogg is always up to something. After making the world think he was giving up weed, he unveiled a new brand partnership with Solo Stove. This follows last week, when he and E-40 teamed up to release Goon With The Spoon, a new cookbook. That arrived just in time for Thanksgiving prep, and if you’re looking for a way to jazz up your mashed potatoes this year, Snoop has a secret ingredient for you: Hennessy.

As People notes, Snoop says of his take on the classic side dish, “These ain’t your mama’s mashed potatoes, y’all! […] I know what you’re thinking: ‘Isn’t cognac more for a concert with the Dogg rather than Thanksgiving?’ My answer to that: ‘Why not both?'”

Aside from cognac/brandy, the recipe also calls for butter, heavy cream, and mayo, meaning there should be a ton of creaminess and flavor in this spud preparation.

Check out the full recipe (via People) below and pick up a copy of Goon With The Spoon here.

“4 lbs. russet potatoes, peeled and chopped
½ cup (4 oz.) cognac or other brandy
4 Tbsp. unsalted butter
2 cups heavy cream
½ cup mayonnaise
2½ tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. cracked black pepper

1. Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium high; add potatoes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 25 minutes. Drain, and set aside.

2. Return empty pot to stovetop over medium. Add cognac; cook until slightly reduced and alcohol is cooked off, 3 to 5 minutes. Whisk in butter until melted. Whisk in cream and mayonnaise; cook until slightly thickened and warm, about 5 minutes.

3. Return potatoes to the pot; add salt and pepper. Using a potato masher, mash until combined and smooth.

Serves: 10
Active time: 35 minutes
Total time: 50 minutes”

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×