Snoop Dogg is always up to something. After making the world think he was giving up weed, he unveiled a new brand partnership with Solo Stove. This follows last week, when he and E-40 teamed up to release Goon With The Spoon, a new cookbook. That arrived just in time for Thanksgiving prep, and if you’re looking for a way to jazz up your mashed potatoes this year, Snoop has a secret ingredient for you: Hennessy.
As People notes, Snoop says of his take on the classic side dish, “These ain’t your mama’s mashed potatoes, y’all! […] I know what you’re thinking: ‘Isn’t cognac more for a concert with the Dogg rather than Thanksgiving?’ My answer to that: ‘Why not both?'”
Aside from cognac/brandy, the recipe also calls for butter, heavy cream, and mayo, meaning there should be a ton of creaminess and flavor in this spud preparation.
Check out the full recipe (via People) below and pick up a copy of Goon With The Spoon here.
“4 lbs. russet potatoes, peeled and chopped
½ cup (4 oz.) cognac or other brandy
4 Tbsp. unsalted butter
2 cups heavy cream
½ cup mayonnaise
2½ tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. cracked black pepper
1. Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium high; add potatoes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 25 minutes. Drain, and set aside.
2. Return empty pot to stovetop over medium. Add cognac; cook until slightly reduced and alcohol is cooked off, 3 to 5 minutes. Whisk in butter until melted. Whisk in cream and mayonnaise; cook until slightly thickened and warm, about 5 minutes.
3. Return potatoes to the pot; add salt and pepper. Using a potato masher, mash until combined and smooth.
Serves: 10
Active time: 35 minutes
Total time: 50 minutes”