Snoop Dogg is always up to something. After making the world think he was giving up weed, he unveiled a new brand partnership with Solo Stove. This follows last week, when he and E-40 teamed up to release Goon With The Spoon, a new cookbook. That arrived just in time for Thanksgiving prep, and if you’re looking for a way to jazz up your mashed potatoes this year, Snoop has a secret ingredient for you: Hennessy.

As People notes, Snoop says of his take on the classic side dish, “These ain’t your mama’s mashed potatoes, y’all! […] I know what you’re thinking: ‘Isn’t cognac more for a concert with the Dogg rather than Thanksgiving?’ My answer to that: ‘Why not both?'”

Aside from cognac/brandy, the recipe also calls for butter, heavy cream, and mayo, meaning there should be a ton of creaminess and flavor in this spud preparation.

Check out the full recipe (via People) below and pick up a copy of Goon With The Spoon here.