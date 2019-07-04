Snoop Dogg Wrote A Song To Convince Kawhi Leonard To Join The Lakers

Snoop Dogg made a song to convince Kawhi to come to the Lakers 😂 (via @SnoopDogg) pic.twitter.com/FwYfNVJwcW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 4, 2019

The world is waiting with bated breath to see where free agent NBA forward Kawhi Leonard will land. Though the entire process has been met with radio silence from Leonard’s camp, it seems that he’s still deciding between the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and LA Clippers. And if unofficial LA Lakers recruiter Snoop Dogg has anything to say about it, though, Leonard will be signing with the team soon enough.

The rap legend posted a video to his Instagram Thursday afternoon featuring an original song he wrote in Leonard’s honor. “Kawhi, Kawhi, tell me that you’ll be a Laker,” Snoop croons. “Kawhi, Kawhi, come back to LA.”

Snoop’s song borrows the melody from Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature.” The rapper also includes a Drake reference in the song. The Toronto rapper was one of the Raptors’ most famous fans this season, dropping two brand-new songs in honor of the Raptors’ NBA Finals win back in June.

From the way Snoop laughs at the end of the video, though, he certainly believes he gave his most convincing argument. Will Kawhi be more impressed by Drake’s Toronto love songs or Snoop’s Michael Jackson remix? Or, you know, which actual team will be a better fit for his talent? Only time will tell.

Watch Snoop Dogg’s ode to Kawhi Leonard above.