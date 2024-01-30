Snoop Dogg Recalled The Time He Passed Out When He Met His Favorite Movie Star

Snoop Dogg is one of the most famous people on the planet, but even he isn’t immune to getting star struck. During his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about his new movie The Underdoggs, Snoop recounted the time he met one of his favorite film stars and fainting from the butterflies in his stomach.

“We was doing a movie, Bones,” he explained. “This is young Snoop. I’m young at the time. They tell me I got the role with Pam Grier.” At this point, he demonstrates his excitement with a dance. “Catch the flight from Frisco to Vancouver. So, when I get to Frisco I’m sitting down and Pam Grier walk up and just sit right next to me and started talking to me. My heart was beating fast, Jen. So, I’m like, ‘I hear what you’re saying, Pam. Give me a minute.’ I go to the bathroom and faint.”

He says he eventually recovered after some assistance. “I’m laying on the ground. My security come in. They like, ‘Get off this nasty floor, man. What is you doing?’ I’m like, I looked up I said: ‘Cuz, I just met Pam Grier.’” But it wasn’t all bad. Snoop says Grier gave him “information on how to be a better actor, a better person, and how to receive people like this who you are infatuated with. So, I thanked her for that and I believe I became a better actor after that. So, Pam, I love you for that. And I appreciate you.”

Bones is a 2001 supernatural horror film in which Snoop played the eponymous character, a numbers runner who is killed by rival criminals but comes back to life via mysterious means. Grier plays his lover Pearl, who attempts to lay his soul to rest. The film features numerous homages to Snoop’s favorite 1970s Blaxploitation films, many of which Grier starred in, sparking his initial infatuation.

You can watch a clip of Snoop’s interview above and the full interview below.