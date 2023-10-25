Will Daft Punk Reunite For The Olympics In 2024?

Daft Punk fans might be in for a fun surprise next year. In a resurfaced interview, Thomas Jolly, the artistic director for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, seems to hint at the fact that the French duo just might reunite for the Opening Ceremony.

“It would be great if they were in the ceremony,” Jolly said in French, given the band would be “impossible not to think” of for “success or international exposure for a French group,” according to EDMTunes.

However, it’s near the end of the interview when Jolly makes a reveal that is picking up traction: “I lied a bit about Daft Punk.” Because of this, some suspect that the electronic group is more committed to performing than he initially let on.

This would also be a surprising reunion, as Daft Punk put an end to their decades-long career as a band in February 2021. They broke the news with an eight-minute video, fittingly titled “Epilogue.”

However, the Olympics is also not a stranger to getting bands back together, with past examples being the Spice Girls at the 2012 Olympics for the Closing Ceremony.

Only time will tell what Jolly meant by this, but perhaps fans will find out during the 2024 Olympics when they start on July 26, 2024.

Update: Time has told. Jolly clarified his comments in a post on X (formerly Twitter) he shared on October 25 (as NME reports), writing (translated from French), “My comments were confusing and generated a lot of expectations. I must clarify: After discussing a possible presence at the ceremony, the group’s decision is not to participate. I respect this decision and apologize for the ambiguity of my comments.”