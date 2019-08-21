Snoop Dogg explained why he compared the late Nipsey Hussle to Jesus during a visit to The Breakfast Club to talk about his new album, I Wanna Thank Me. Snoop says that the two figures both had a similar, mythical impact on people who didn’t now them personally, as well as lasting legacies of charity and community involvement.

“Look at the impact that he had, the same impact Jesus had,” he said. A lot of people didn’t know him, but they sure wanted to know about him once he passed away. Then once they found out about him, they understood what his legacy was about. Now, his legacy is living even bigger with him not being here. So that’s why I say, ‘I ain’t never seen Jesus, but I’ve been hearing about him.’”

Snoop previously spoke glowingly of Nipsey during the late rapper’s memorial service at Staples Center in April, reflecting on the ways in which they were intertwined — ways that were apparently noticed by others, as well. Nipsey was reportedly offered, but ultimately rejected, the role of Snoop Dogg in the Tupac Shakur documentary All Eyez On Me due to their passing resemblance and similar demeanor and way with words.

Snoop also compared Nipsey to the other late, great west coast hip-hop martyr, saying: “The spirit Nipsey had was the spirit Tupac had as far as being up close and personal with the people. I think Nipsey did what 2Pac couldn’t do… He don’t rap like him, but he moved like him.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The “One Blood, One Cuzz” rapper spent the rest of his interview discussing his new album, which is out now via Doggystyle Records / EMPIRE. Get it here. He also addresses Jay-Z’s recent deal with the NFL, discussion of which has gripped hip-hop for the week. Check it out above.