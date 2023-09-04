Last September, Snoop Dogg visited Stephen A. Smith’s podcast and spilled some exclusive tea.

“You’re the first one to hear this,” Snoop told Stephen A. during the September 30, 2022 episode. “Me and Dr. Dre been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November. And it’s produced by Dr. Dre. It’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary.”

One year on, Snoop and Stephen A. have given us another headline, as we wait on Missionary to materialize. This time, Stephen A. joined Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Club Shay Shay. The Hall Of Fame NFL tight end offered to go to the gym with Smith, who couldn’t reject the invitation fast enough, and Snoop inexplicably caught a stray in the process.

“Listen, you want a meme that people will be laughing at me for the next two decades?” Smith said. “Have me in the gym with Shannon Sharpe. C’mon, man. That’s like The Rock standing next to Snoop Dogg. We ain’t doing that. Snoop is my dog. You know I love you, baby. I mean, come on, now. I ain’t doing that. I’m not getting in the gym with you.”

Snoop responded with a shirtless photo on Instagram, writing in the caption, “@stephenasmith @shannonsharpe84 I’m getting my weight up so when I come on the show will talk about [weightlifting emoji] Thanks 4 the motivation.”

Sharpe commented on the post with six flexing emojis.

See the clip above and Snoop’s post below.