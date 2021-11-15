When the 2022 Super Bowl comes to Los Angeles next February, Snoop Dogg will be taking the stage at halftime along with Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre. The LBC rap deity is even auctioning off the outfit he plans to wear during the spectacular. While a bit of a publicity stunt, he’s definitely keeping his profile up ahead of the release of his new album this Friday, The Algorithm.

More than just a Snoop Dogg album, The Algorithm is more of a playlist curated by (and often featuring) Snoop Dogg. On the just announced tracklist, there are tracks with household hip-hop names like Method Man & Redman, Eric Bellinger, Usher, and his Mount Westmore supergroup (Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short on “Big Subwoofer”). But he’s also shining the light on who’s up next like, Blxst, YK Osiris, Larry June, and Jane Handcock.

“Murder Music,” with Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, and Benny the Butcher has already been released. And today, “Like My Weed” with Handcock has also dropped. Listen to the latter above and check out the full tracklist below.

The Algorithm is out 11/19 via Def Jam Recordings.

1. Snoop Dogg – “Intro”

2. Redman & Method Man – “Alright” (feat. Nefertitt Avani)

3. Snoop Dogg – “No Bammer Weed”

4. Eric Bellinger, Snoop Dogg & Usher – “New Oldie”

5. Fabolous & Dave East – “Make Some Money” (feat. Snoop Dogg)

6. Malaya – “Anxiety”

7. Jane Handcock – “Like My Weed”

8. YK Osiris – “Applying Pressure” (feat. Snoop Dogg)

9. Blxst & Snoop Dogg – “Go To War”

10. October London – “I Want You”

11. August 08 – “Gyu” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Bino Rideaux)

12. Malaya – “Inspiration”

13. Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too Short) – “Big Subwoofer”

14. Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss & Busta Rhymes – “Murder Music”

15. Heydeon – “Been Thru”

16. Snoop Dogg – “Qualified” (feat. Larry June & October London)

17. Choc – “Everybody Dies”

18. Jane Handcock – “By & By”

19. Snoop Dogg & DJ Cassidy – “Diamond Life” (feat. Mary J Blige)

20. Jane Handcock – “Whatever You On”

21. Nefertitti Avani – “Make It Last”

22. Snoop Dogg – “No Smut On My Name” (feat. Battle Loco & Kokane

23. Snoop Dogg – “Get My Money” (feat. Prohoezak)

24. Camino – “Steady” (feat. D Smoke & Wiz Khalifa)

25. Snoop Dogg – “Outro”