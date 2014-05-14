So It Turns Out John Popper From Blues Traveler Is A Bit Of A Dickhead

Earlier this week, BuzzFeed’s Katie Notopoulos brought up something that’s been on everyone’s mind for years, but only she was brave enough to actually say it: “Surprisingly little information on the internet regarding the legend that John Popper was too obese to masturbate.” I have never cared about anything as much as John Popper’s obese masturbation habits or lack there of, then John Popper started commenting on people commenting on his obese masturbation habits or lack there of.
Now that’s my life’s passion. *nine-minute harmonica solo*
What a charmer. But here comes the hook:
Carrot Top is stoked that for the first time, he’s not the worst person in a photo with three people.
I read this. I wish I hadn’t. Everyone involved should kill themselves.
by Dickhead, do you mean awesome?
But what about The Spin Doctors? Are they cool?
You win.
Also, now I’m thinking of a Todd Barry bit where he talks about seeing the bass player for The Spin Doctors in a park reading “Bass Player” magazine.
I don’t give two shits about Blues Traveler, but all I see are proverbial “internet tough guys” mocking a man for being overweight, and then that man reacting angrily. Some of his comments were definitely uncalled for, but anger does that to people. Not sure I would automatically label him a “dickhead” without a larger sample size.
Popper is probably still pissed about getting roofied and trick rolled in Vegas back in March (Although perhaps he was an asshole that night as well……).
[www.lasvegassun.com]
How is it an Urban Legend? Dude straight up admitted on VH1 Behind the Music back in the day.
The hook brings you baaaaaack.
I prefer when Love_That_Goku calls him out on his shit because John Popper is Terrible.
I just saw a picture of Katie Notopoulos, and decided to masturbate to a pic of Chef Boyardee ravioli instead.
Now I need a smoke.
Chef Boyardee ravioli hotness is underrated.
(Obligatory “Run Around” :”Reach Around” joke.)
“obligatory” doesn’t mean “desperate attempt at”
Say what you will about John Popper, he keeps an eye on the Twitter.
A friend of mine used to work at a strip club. John Popper came in and got to talking to her and told her that she had a good spirit and shouldn’t be working there. Of course, that still didn’t stop him from having a good time.
I think you’re allowed to lash out at people talking shit about you not being able to see your own dick, but that’s just me. Plus the man plays the harp like an angel.
Who in the hell is Karen Geier and why should I give a damn that she got into a really awful twitter conversation with John Popper?
Seriously!
How is he a dick. He responded to an asshole talking trash
I like how people are prodding him with a verbal cattle prod, but somehow he is the dick.
Now I know what to do if I get bored.
I see Popper absolutely owning this. Not him being a dickhead.
He tweets like a 12 year old girl. I guess that’s not a crime.
I was really hoping he’d changed his first name to Jalapeno.
Me thinks the author had a fan-boy run in with Popper back when they were relevant and it didnt turn out well. Moreover, Mr. Kurp owes everyone who read this “article” five dollars for wasting their time.
If I had to crack a beer with anyone involved it’d be the fat guy. But he doesn’t look that fat anymore. Also I don’t need any of them to crack a beer
Still wears fedoras, though. Wonder if he still has that vest full of harmonicas.
@Biff Probably, considering each harmonica represents a different key.
This is feminism in a nutshell. A “social media strategist” (hahahaha) who has created nothing in her life starts sh*t with a guy who (like him or not) is a virtuoso. He fights back…and now he’s the villain.
Feminists love to start trouble for attention-whoring purposes then claim to be victims. If the genders were reversed, this would be “fat shaming.” As it stands, he’s still a harmonica virtuoso who started a band that helped establish the jam band scene. Meanwhile, the women who started this now have THIS as their most notorious accomplishment. A metaphor for feminism.
She didn’t call him fat though. Other people did. As a matter of fact, both women called out the dudes who kept making fat jokes and asked them to stop.
@days of broken penises
You’re pathetic. I bet you have a walk-in fedora closet you’ve christened “The Friend Zone.”
I suspect Popper is maybe kind of a dick based on a WTF, but I’m not certain. However, he’s the least dickish of everyone involved in this article (including the writer ;-)
Mom comebacks as ironic-lazy comebacks are acceptable when dealing with twitter dickfaces who are making dumb attacks on someone they’ve never met.
I mean, if you’re going to attack someone who’s obese and 100% certain-beyond-any-doubt-ever one of the biggest fuckholes that do twitter, why not go after Penn Jillette? Certainty, fellas, certainty.
Everyone involved here is terrible.
The people that started shit with him are terrible and fat shamers
John Popper’s terrible because his comebacks were unoriginal and hacky
Josh Kurp is terrible for singling out Popper as the asshole in this situation, likely just because it makes a better headline.
Popper’s already explained in his music how he’s had to rely on an extended hook to yank his peter.
Much like Affleck was the bomb in Phantoms, John Popper was the bomb in Metallica’s cover of “Tuesday’s Gone.” Doesn’t quite have the same ring to it
Everyone involved in this is pretty terrible.
I will have to use that as a future metric: If I get too fat to masturbate, I will be on the next plane to Thailand to get gastric surgery and a nice vacation for a relative pittance.
I should just do that anyway.
Yeah…Popper’s not the dick in the this exchange.
“Bit of a dickhead”?? I think not. But, hey, great job on the fat-shaming!! Your mother must be so proud. John Popper has some really great things to say about her, btw.
We have very different definitions of what a dickhead is.
Also, I have no problem with Tom Green. Not everyone will find him funny, but other than the dumb shit he did for his MTV show (who on MTV hasn’t done dumb shit for their respective shows), what makes him so awful?
Yeah, no, people who use you for a “yo mama so fat” joke are fair game for all kinds of namecalling, and can’t really expect that retort to be voiced in a way that doesn’t hurt their precious feelings.
In an alternate universe, the spin on this “story” is “Legendary musician owns fatshamers on twitter! Ugh, fatshamers are THE WORST!”
I don’t care what anyone says “Hook” was genius.
Please no more “articles” that consist of nothing more than a series of tweets. I’m talking to you, everyone on the planet.