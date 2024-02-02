Sol Blume 2024 is returning to Discovery Park in Sacramento this spring — and this is the biggest iteration of the festival yet. Taking place over the course of three days (May 3-5), fans can look forward to performances by some of the biggest names in R&B and hip-hop.

Taking the stage on Friday are Jojo, PinkPantheress, Omar Apollo, and Snoh Aalegra, the latter of which will serve as that day’s headliner.

Saturday’s headliner will be supergroup Kaytraminé — which is comprised of producer Kaytranada and Aminé. Also on the bill are Masego, SiR, Kelela, Wale, and Jordan Ward.

On the final day of the festival, Leon Thomas, Chxrry22, Doechii, Ari Lennox, Partynextdoor are set to perform, with SZA as the headliner.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Sol Blume, and the first three-day iteration of the festival. As many of the headliners haven’t put out new projects in awhile, fans are excited at the prospect of potentially getting new music from Omar Apollo, Partynextdoor, and Snoh Aalegra.

Tickets for Sol Blume 2024 go on sale Monday, February 5 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can pre-register here beginning now.

You can see the full Sol Blume 2024 line-up below.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.