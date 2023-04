Here Are The Something In The Water Festival Set Times For 2023

Something In The Water Festival is back. The Virginia Beach music shindig hosted by Pharrell is taking place this weekend, from April 28 to April 30. With acts like Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Skrillex, and more, it’s not something you want to miss.

The set times are out now, with performers either taking the Lunar Stage or the Solar Stage. All times are p.m. and EST. Find them in full below.