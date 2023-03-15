With all of these exciting acts, fans are eager to get their hands on tickets.

Where can fans buy tickets for Something In The Water?

According to a tweet from the festival’s official Twitter account, fans can purchase tickets from the Something In The Water website. However, it appears only “a limited number of passes are still available.”

🌊 See you in Virginia Beach for SOMETHING IN THE WATER presented by @Walmart April 28-30! A limited number of passes are still available at https://t.co/Ul2je8C4F5 pic.twitter.com/OePdUG4kyK — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) March 15, 2023

Those who aren’t able to get tickets will be able to live stream full performances via Williams’ YouTube channel.

This year’s festival is presented by Walmart, who is committed to helping communities thrive.

“Strengthening local communities is core to Walmart’s DNA,” said Cedric Clark, executive vice president, store operations for Walmart US. “By investing in our associates and in the communities we serve, we help build a foundation where people can live their full potential every day. We’re excited to team up with Something In The Water, returning to a special place to Walmart, Virginia’s Hampton Roads, to help celebrate and empower this community we’re so proud to be a part of.”

Find the full lineup of performers below.

