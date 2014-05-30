Here’s The Song Of The Summer, For Each Of The Last 100 Summers

With Memorial Day in the rearview, summer is basically here. Which means it’s nearly time to anoint yet another Song of the Summer — the track that everyone gets up for at the start of the season and inevitably gets run into the ground by mid-July. (Iggy Azalea is the clear frontrunner to bring home this year’s title.)
But before we could even get to that debate, the Boston Globe decided to strike up a conversation about songs of summers past — like, the last 100 of them — by compiling their list of the past century’s best summer tracks and sticking them in the infographic below.
You might notice that not all of the tracks are chart-toppers. The Globe chose its entries based on “a loose criteria of release date, when they peaked in popularity, and because they help illustrate how we enjoyed music that summer.”
Also of note: it’s now been 19 years since you first tried to keep up with Left Eye’s “Waterfalls” rap. God, you’re so old.
Click here for an interactive version of the infographic.
(The Boston Globe; H/T Co.CREATE)
I know most songs until the 70’s, but I’ve never heard of Animal Collective before though.
But I would give that place to David Guetta and Kelly Rowland’s When Love Takes Over. That shit was everywhere!
This. Also, Black Eyed Peas had two hits that summer along with Drake and Gaga and others. All terrible? Yes. Were they everywhere? Double yes. Animal Collective? Pfft!
Sorry, I guess this article was written in some sort of alternate universe where Get Lucky wasn’t the song of summer 2013. Which way do the toilets flush in that universe?
Blurred Lines and Get Lucky were pretty much equals, it’s been a popular debate since.. well.. last summer.
Get Lucky > Blurred Lines
Get Lucky should have won out just for Stephen Colbert doing that weird kick-dance to it.
I think we can all agree both songs are equally shitty.
Both songs are annoying ear worm garbage.
Yeah, Get Lucky was by far superior to that mysoginist bullshit that was Blurred Lines. Nice video though! Ha. Contradictions!
Plus, Colbert Get Lucky is timeless. Where’s my Damon in a box???
Look, I’m with you. It’s a better song, and we all tried to make it happen, but Blurred Lines won that war, man.
When Get Lucky has a video where Emily Ratajkowski is dancing sans clothing, then it can retroactively be the song of the summer 2013.
Get Lucky’s the better song. Blurred Lines was the SOTS, with the definition basically being (IMO) “the song you couldn’t escape”.
Well I gotta call BS on some of these because I’ve never even heard of the songs from 2005, 2008, 2009 and 2011 (and those were the years when I was in college and all I heard every weekend was top 40 tracks over and over)
Also, 2012’s I would vote as “Call Me Maybe”, but Psy’s has an argument too
This. The Spoon song I knew because it was on the Veronica Mars soundtrack which is proof it was not a song of summer.
Yeah, I was pretty confused by 2005 and ’06. I remember “MIKE JONES!” being yelled a lot in 2006.
Long time in college, bro. Respect.
I never heard Spoon or Animal Collective but you definitely have heard Pumped up Kicks maybe you just don’t remember it? That shit was literally everywhere.
@Kevinonearth…lol well I was there from 04-09 and after I graduated I stayed in the town working until the end of 11
I’ll bet you’ve heard Pumped Up Kicks, though it kind of peaked in August…a bit too late for SOTS. I’d have gone with Super Bass or the (Forget) You song.
Regulate was the song of 94, and it isn’t close (unless you want to count that Boyz 2 Men ripoff All 4 One, whose song will now be stuck in my head all day).
Sorry, nothing will ever top the song of the summer of 24,124 BCE “Ugg want lady”
Song rocked. Rock only sound in song.
What the fuck is this Dynamite song I’ve never heard of in my life?
Bless your lucky ears
Yeah… No Gotye, no dice…
Regarding 1979, why does it have the lyrics to Rapper’s Delight, but then say “Good Times” by Chic? Was that a joke to point out how even the first “real” rap song was a sampled beat, or was it a genuine mistake?
Rapper’s Delight sampled Good Times.
The Song of the Summer is not your favorite song of that summer. It’s the song that you can see coming from miles away and descends upon you like a Mongol horde, ravages your eardrums, and then rides off forever. It must also take place over the course of at least 80% of the summer.
That’s why you can’t say that Gangam Style was the song of the summer in 2012 even if it should have been. It was released too late.
We were all there in 2012. We know what happened. And what happened was “Call Me Maybe”
Whoa, Gangnam Style was a whole year before Blurred Lines? Sheesh, time flies.
It’s also weird to have never heard of Foster The People, or heard their music even once, until I heard them in SSX last year and liked them a lot. I’m like someone’s parent. I think I even listened to the radio a bit in 2011.
Who is Animal Collective? The Black Eyed Peas dominated 2009 with Boom Boom Pow and I Gotta Feeling, those are probably tied for song of the summer. Is the Boston Globe just trolling or what?
I didn’t know of Animal Collective but have been playing this in my car for awhile [www.youtube.com]
I have no idea what the fuck I’m reading. The criteria seem totally random: “Livin La Vida Loca” for ’99 only makes sense if your criteria is Billboard success (Len’s “Steal My Sunshine” is the more obvious choice), but then why is “Cannonball” SOTS ’93? I love the Last Splash-era Breeders as much as anybody, but it didn’t even come out until August, and didn’t even crack the top 40; I wouldn’t even qualify it as the Song of the Summer for rock music, let alone all genres.
And holy shit “Billy Jean” as SOTS ’83? Are they on some planet where March is now summer? Billie Jean was undoubtedly huge, but it was big in spring of ’83, not the summer – summer that year belonged to “Every Breath You Take,” period. Same deal with ’80; “Magic” came out in August, but summer of ’80 was “Funkytown.” ’84 has the wrong Prince song – “When Doves Cry’ was his summer smash – “Let’s Go Crazy” was in November.
PLaylist on Spotify: [open.spotify.com]
I have no idea how the hell they can decide that Animal Collective song was the song of the summer for 2009 and that MGMT song was the song of the summer for 2008 when I’ve never heard either one of them. I pulled them up on youtube to check to see if maybe I had heard them but just didn’t recognize the name, but no. Definitely never heard either one. This criteria is moronic.