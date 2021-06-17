Soulja Boy Slams Charlamagne Tha God For Saying He Isn’t From Atlanta

At the end of last month, a meme that theorized a Mount Rushmore of 2010s rap made its way onto social media and it caused much more of an uproar than some might’ve expected. Since then, people have made their own versions of the Mount Rushmore meme to use for various reasons. One example came during a recent interview Migos had on The Breakfast Club where the trio was asked who they would place on their Mount Rushmore for Atlanta rap. They included themselves while mentioning acts like T.I., Outkast, Gucci Mane, and Lil Jon.

DJ Envy then asked if Soulja Boy was deserving of a spot on the theoretical Mount Rushmore and Charlamagne Tha God replied, “No, Soulja Boy ain’t from Atlanta.” It was this answer that upset Soulja Boy as the rapper hopped on Instagram Live to respond.

“Stop playing with me, Charlamagne Tha God, Breakfast Club,” he said. “What the f*ck is you talking about I’m not from Atlanta. You know where the f*ck I’m from.” He added, “Where the f*ck you think I shot ‘Crank Dat’ at? Where the f*ck you think I went to school at? Where the f*ck you think I grew up at?” After attempting to call his mother to provide proof of his Atlanta roots, Soulja concluded with a final message to Charlamagne.

“Don’t speak on where I’m from. You don’t know my story. You don’t know me. You don’t know nothin’ about me.”

You can watch a clip of Soulja Boy’s livestream above.