Beyoncé’s Producer Sal Dali Gifts Speed Walton With A ‘Beautiful Nightmare’

Last month, Cincinnati, Ohio hip-hop artist Speed Walton teamed up with Grammy-winning producer Sal Dali (also a Cincinnati native) on his new album Pearls. The producer, who contributed to the songs “Alien Superstar” and “Summer Renaissance” from Beyoncé’s latest album, shows off his range on the project, and today, Walton shares the video for another of Dali’s productions which shares a title with another Beyoncé song, “Beautiful Nightmare.”

In a press release for the song, Walton calls it his “inspired version of Common’s I Used To Love HER. But the love/passion is for music. The business aspect of it is typically unfair toward the artist, so indeed the love affair is a beautiful nightmare.” The song employs a sample of The Weeknd‘s House Of Balloons cut “The Party & The After Party,” creating a moody vibe that Speedy uses to unfold his paranoid story of falling in love with a business that doesn’t love him back.

For those unfamiliar with Walton, the ‘Nati native has been putting out albums both independently and under Capitol Records since 2009. Pearls, which was released on August 4, bears 13 tracks including “Beautiful Nightmare,” and features appearances from T.Nava and August Rose. You can watch the “Beautiful Nightmare” video above.