Speedy Ortiz have had an incredible (and incredibly busy) year. After the release of their excellent Twerp Verse this spring, the MA-based indie rockers have been touring with rock legends like Liz Phair and headlining shows across North America. A few weeks ago, front person Sadie Dupuis published Mouthguard, a collection of poetry she wrote from 2011 to 2014. Today, Speedy Ortiz have shared the new video for their Twerp Verse cut “I’m Blessed.”

The video is a beautifully rich illustration of the song’s themes of feminine anger and power. The lyrics of “I’m Blessed” crawl with witches, coyotes, and snakes, and the video renders all those allegorical characters in claymation.

“I was given an incredible amount of freedom and trust when making the music video for ‘I’m Blessed.’ The song already had so much creative imagery and Sadie herself was a great inspiration,” animator Hannah Darrah said in press materials for the video. “I hope viewers are able to appreciate the idea that we have the ability to summon different aspects of ourselves and we have the power to use those traits to save us from our own snakes and coyotes.”

Speedy are currently wrapping up their last few tour dates of 2018. Check out their tour dates below, and watch Speedy Ortiz’s claymation animated video for “I’m Blessed” above.

11/27/18 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair +

11/28/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church +

11/30/18 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts ^

12/1/18 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot ^

12/2/18 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony ^

4/27/19 – Ferndale, MI @ Ferndale Spring Fever

+ w/ Palberta

^ w/ Guerilla Toss