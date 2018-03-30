March Spinback: Five Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

03.30.18 1 hour ago

Felipe Pagani/Guy Nahum Lëvy/Rogue Venom

Each month, Spinback will highlight songs and mixes by electronic artists that we think are exceptional but might’ve missed on the first pass. Unlike any other genre, electronic is an incredibly singles-based style of music, meaning whole hosts of artists can fall through the cracks if we follow the ebbs and flows of album cycles alone.

AFRODEUTSCHE – “I Know Not What I Do”

Taken from the second of a three-volume compilation from African and African diasporic label/collective NON being released over the span of weeks (volume two is out today), “I Know Not What I Do” is one highlight contribution of Russian/British/Ghanaian composer and producer AFRODEUTSCHE. Built around a steady beat and climbing bassline, the song develops into a snaking electro labyrinth.

C.A.R. – “Cholera” (Anna Lann Runway Edition)

UK-based post-punk artist C.A.R. released her sophomore LP PINNED back in February, and is now following it up with a collection of remixes of the album material. “Cholera” gets the remix treatment from Latvian-born, Tel-Aviv based musician, producer and DJ Anna Lann. While the original is like an aloof no wave rap, Lann’s version has the song moving at a faster clip, and features her stitching together lyrics from acts like The Smashing Pumpkins, Lana Del Rey, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, The Weeknd, and a host of others, turning the song into a pop slogan collage that implies pop culture might share certain qualities with the titular disease.

Around The Web

TAGSAFRODEUTSCHEAnna LannDelroy EdwardsNina KravizRas GSpinback

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP