Felipe Pagani/Guy Nahum Lëvy/Rogue Venom

Each month, Spinback will highlight songs and mixes by electronic artists that we think are exceptional but might’ve missed on the first pass. Unlike any other genre, electronic is an incredibly singles-based style of music, meaning whole hosts of artists can fall through the cracks if we follow the ebbs and flows of album cycles alone.

AFRODEUTSCHE – “I Know Not What I Do”

Taken from the second of a three-volume compilation from African and African diasporic label/collective NON being released over the span of weeks (volume two is out today), “I Know Not What I Do” is one highlight contribution of Russian/British/Ghanaian composer and producer AFRODEUTSCHE. Built around a steady beat and climbing bassline, the song develops into a snaking electro labyrinth.

C.A.R. – “Cholera” (Anna Lann Runway Edition)

UK-based post-punk artist C.A.R. released her sophomore LP PINNED back in February, and is now following it up with a collection of remixes of the album material. “Cholera” gets the remix treatment from Latvian-born, Tel-Aviv based musician, producer and DJ Anna Lann. While the original is like an aloof no wave rap, Lann’s version has the song moving at a faster clip, and features her stitching together lyrics from acts like The Smashing Pumpkins, Lana Del Rey, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, The Weeknd, and a host of others, turning the song into a pop slogan collage that implies pop culture might share certain qualities with the titular disease.