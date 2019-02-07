Streams For The ‘SpongeBob’ Song ‘Sweet Victory’ Jumped By Over 500% After The Super Bowl

02.07.19 2 hours ago

Nickelodeon

It actually happened: SpongeBob SquarePants really made an appearance during the Super Bowl halftime show. Squidward introduced Travis Scott’s performance, but for many fans, that just wasn’t enough. Presumably, those left unsatisfied took to the internet to stream “Sweet Victory,” the iconic song from the “Band Geeks” episode that over a million people wanted to hear during the halftime performance. That’s what the numbers suggest, anyway: Following the big game, streaming numbers for “Sweet Victory” jumped by 566 percent.

On the day of the game and the following day, on-demand streams for the song (audio and video combined) jumped from 46,000 total streams on February 1 and 2 to 310,000 on February 3 and 4, according to Nielsen Music.

SpongeBob wasn’t the only one to see a streaming increase after the Super Bowl. Streams for Maroon 5’s entire catalog went up by 38.3 percent (over the same period), while OutKast’s “The Way You Move,” part of which Big Boi performed, went up by 74 percent. As for Travis Scott, he didn’t see much of an increase (just a one percent gain in streams for “Sicko Mode”), probably because he’s already at the top of the streaming world and his numbers can’t get much higher than they already are.

There’s one fan who feels like they had good reason to not be thrilled about the SpongeBob cameo: He had previously shared a video he edited so the SpongeBob band was performing “Sicko Mode,” and he was pretty upset because he believes the NFL stole his idea.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl
TAGSspongebobSPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTSSUPER BOWLsuper bowl halftimesuper bowl halftime showsweet victory

Listen To This

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 2 hours ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 1 day ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 2 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP