Nickelodeon

Maroon 5 are set to perform at this year’s Super Bowl, and that choice is one that has a lot of folks upset. Cardi B was originally set to join the group for the performance, but she later pulled out. Meanwhile, Travis Scott has apparently joined in, and controversially so. All in all, there’s a lot of drama surrounding the high-profile performance, but there is one thing that a huge amount of people can agree on: The SpongeBob SquarePants song “Sweet Victory” should be performed during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Following the death of SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg late last year, a Change.org petition titled “Have ‘Sweet Victory’ Performed at the Super Bowl” was launched. The petition has done surprisingly well since then: On January 2, the petition’s reached a million signatures, and it currently sits at around 1.1 million. For those who don’t know, “Sweet Victory” is the song that SpongeBob and the rest of the Bikini Bottom Super Band perform at halftime of the Bubble Bowl, the very Super Bowl-like event featured in the episode titled “Band Geeks.”

The song was originally licensed by APM Music, and APM Music president Adam Taylor has said of the song’s notoriety, “We are truly thrilled that ‘Sweet Victory,’ a production music song, has crossed over into the mainstream of America’s consciousness, and has become an iconic, ‘Can-Do,’ rock anthem, thanks to the remarkable creativity of the late Stephen Hillenburg and composers David Glen Eisley and Bob Kulick.”

Watch the “Sweet Victory” clip from the “Band Geeks” episode above.