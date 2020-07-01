Spotify already has a family plan designed for several people to share the same account. Now, they’ve announced a new plan aimed at couples who live together. The streaming service unveiled their Premium Duo subscription plan, which allows two users to listen to music on their platform concurrently.

The Premium Duo plan includes all of the Premium amenities like ad-free listening, the ability to download songs, and unlimited skips. Those who already have individual Spotify accounts can move to Premium Duo without losing any of their account information or coveted listening history.

Costing $12.99 per month, the new plan also boasts extra features designed to help couples discover music together. Spotify will create a special Duo Mix playlist which regularly updates with music both partners routinely listen to.

In a statement, Spotify’s CFO Alex Norström expressed his excitement about the new plan. “Today we are proud to launch Spotify Premium Duo, a first-of-its-kind audio offering for just two people in the same household,” said Norström. “Premium Duo includes our extensive music and podcast catalog and everything users love about Spotify Premium. With two individual Premium accounts, you can both listen independently, uninterrupted, and get all of your personalized playlists and features tailored just for you. We are thrilled to bring this unique Spotify Premium plan to even more markets around the world.”

Get Spotify Premium Duo here.